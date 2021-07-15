PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. ( NYSE:PSB, Financial) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2021 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss second quarter results. The toll free number is 877-876-9176; the conference ID is PSBQ221. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 18, 2021 at 800-839-4018, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc. ( NYSE:PSB, Financial), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, predominantly multi-tenant industrial, industrial flex, and low-rise suburban office. Located primarily in major coastal markets, PS Business Parks’ 97 properties include approximately 5,000 tenants, in 28 million square feet, and approximately 800 residential units inclusive of units in-process.

