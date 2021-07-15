Logo
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (“Bridge”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 18,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BRDG” on July 16, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. AmeriVet Securities, C.L. King & Associates and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 15, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via email at [email protected], or via telephone at (866) 803-9204; or
  • Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or via telephone at (800) 831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bridge Investment Group:

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210715006091r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715006091/en/

