Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (the “Company”), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 32,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of $21 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 16, 2021, under the ticker symbol “STVN.” The offering is expected to close on July 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company and Stevanato Holding S.r.l. have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,800,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions.

In order to provide cover for the currency exposure relating to a portion of the proceeds received in the context of the offering, the Company and Stevanato Holding S.r.l. on July 6, 2021 entered into two separate hedging agreements with Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC for a notional amount of $420,000,000.00 for the Company and $180,000,000.00 for Stevanato Holding S.r.l., which will be settled no later than July 23, 2021.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair are acting as book runners for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 15, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, or by email to [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intends", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s listing on the NYSE and closing of the offering, its results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. In particular, the Company may determine not to conduct a registered initial public offering in the time frame that it currently expects or at all, due to a number of potential important factors, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in the Company’s business, or unfavorable or regulatory developments. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

