Xcel Wealth Management, LLC Buys AT&T Inc, PPL Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Darden Restaurants Inc, International Paper Co

- New Purchases: PPL, GOLD, ABNB, TJX, XOM, SIBN, VIAC, AXP, GM, CLF, IBM, COF, APTV, DOW, ALCO, NEP, USA,
- Added Positions: T, RYN, WYNN, GE, VZ, VGK, AMD, F, BA, DIS, UBER, UNP, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, PANW, BP, BABA, LMT, NKE, QCOM, CELH, AMZN, ABBV, GOOGL, CRWD, U, DKNG, TSLA, PYPL, BRO, CSCO, MRNA, PEP, MMM, ECL, DD, ORCL, JNJ, LLY, FTEC, QQQ, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, SGOL, DRI, TWLO, IP, TDOC, KMX, CVS, MDB, BLMN, RH, TTD, BIIB, FB, CAT, URI, ROKU, V, DE, MAS, UNH, MRK, NEE, SHOP, SPLK, RXT, AMGN, TFC, XLC, LUV, COST, C, BRK.B, MU, VTI,
- Sold Out: NLOK, VTRS, SWKS, EVT, TRMK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,442 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 415,153 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 33,705 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,740 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 357,834 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.57%
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 180,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 135,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 17,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SI-BONE Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $35.96, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 182.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 357,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rayonier Inc (RYN)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Rayonier Inc by 551.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.25 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 65,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 488.92%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 499,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 155.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.Sold Out: EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND (EVT)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $26.27 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $27.48.Sold Out: Trustmark Corp (TRMK)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trustmark Corp. The sale prices were between $30.38 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $33.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC.
