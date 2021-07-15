Logo
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC Buys AT&T Inc, PPL Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Darden Restaurants Inc, International Paper Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Xcel Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, PPL Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Airbnb Inc, Rayonier Inc, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Darden Restaurants Inc, International Paper Co, Teladoc Health Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xcel+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,442 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 415,153 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  3. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 33,705 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,740 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
  5. AT&T Inc (T) - 357,834 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.57%
New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 180,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 135,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 17,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SI-BONE Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $35.96, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 182.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 357,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Rayonier Inc by 551.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.25 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 65,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 488.92%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 499,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 155.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Sold Out: EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND (EVT)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $26.27 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

Sold Out: Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trustmark Corp. The sale prices were between $30.38 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $33.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Xcel Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Xcel Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Xcel Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Xcel Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
