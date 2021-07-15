Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, FedEx Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Global Payments Inc

- New Purchases: BLDR, PFF, FDX, HON, OHI, REGN,
- Added Positions: VTV, IVW, QQQ, VO, BABA, IWD, IVE, MS, IDV, DVY, CRM, MPW, O, IWS, HTD, AMZN, IJR, VWO, IJH, MMM, FB, HD, LLY, PLD, NVDA, LOW, JNJ, JPM, COST, EQIX,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, MDLZ, SPEM, EA, IJK, IWP, IWF, VNQ, GOOG, AAPL, BIV, FIS, EEM, ARE, PG,
- Sold Out: GPN,
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 224,312 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.83%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 209,469 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 45,161 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 47,930 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 76,408 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 77,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $296.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $232.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $589.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.
