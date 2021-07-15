LVW Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Greenlight Capital Re, iShares Global Tech ETF

- New Purchases: BNL, XM, RSP, VALE, ESML, TDY, NTES, BKNG, WFC, TRUP, EVRI, IWD, SCHW, NVS, LLY, TEAM, GS, DEN, COST, BF.B, ZOM,
- Added Positions: VONG, VTWO, SCHE, EBAY, VWO, BMY, SCHP, SCHD, SCHZ, MRK, AMZN, ACIM, BUD, SUB, VTEB, SCHG, BTI, LHX, ACWV, FB, SCHA, CSCO, PFE, ASML, VZ, SITE, NFLX, PEP, TSM, CCI, ISRG, UPS, ABBV, MO, T, AVGO, CALX, KMX, CB, UNH, TSLA, VLRS, CACC, FAST, TXN, TTE, STM, VTRS, TMO, CMCSA, ADBE, APD, BGNE, BLK, CNI, CVX, CINF, KO, PM, DIS, BEN, HON, J, LOW, NKE, NSC,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VUG, SBUX, IWM, GOOGL, RELX, PII, GLW, AAPL, TMP, SAP, DEO, NVDA, GOOG, WMT, IWF, XOM, MELI, MA, CRL, LPLA, SCHO, POOL, ACN, SMG, TGT, NDSN, MSCI, TGB, TER, MDT, THO, VPL, LII, VEA, ZBRA, CDW, ABT, ALLE, WRB, BAC, BFAM, CARR, COO, CPRT, DBEF, ELAN, IBKR, EFA, MINT, AXP, ANSS, AON, AMAT, BIV, AZPN, BBVA, TFII, BSY, INTC, JKHY, SYK, GILD, FICO, QUAL, CHE, ROL, EXPO, EFX,
- Sold Out: GLRE, IXN, FLIR, OMC, GLPG, CANG,
For the details of LVW Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvw+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LVW Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 674,333 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.01%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 695,048 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 131,602 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 906,201 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,888 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 70,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $436.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 305.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 674,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 153.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 98,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 78,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 95,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE)
LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $9.15.Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $301.95 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $322.6.Sold Out: (FLIR)
LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $83.34, with an estimated average price of $76.32.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08.Sold Out: Cango Inc (CANG)
LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cango Inc. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of LVW Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. LVW Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LVW Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LVW Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LVW Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment