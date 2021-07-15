LVW Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Greenlight Capital Re, iShares Global Tech ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LVW Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Greenlight Capital Re, iShares Global Tech ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsford, NY, based Investment company LVW Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, eBay Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Starbucks Corp, Greenlight Capital Re, iShares Global Tech ETF, , Polaris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVW Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, LVW Advisors, LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $563 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVW Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvw+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LVW Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 674,333 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.01%
  2. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 695,048 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 131,602 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  4. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 906,201 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,888 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 70,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $436.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 305.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 674,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 153.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 98,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 78,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 95,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $9.15.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $301.95 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $322.6.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Galapagos NV (GLPG)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $83.34, with an estimated average price of $76.32.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08.

Sold Out: Cango Inc (CANG)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cango Inc. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of LVW Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. LVW Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LVW Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LVW Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LVW Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider