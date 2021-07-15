LVW Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Greenlight Capital Re, iShares Global Tech ETF

New Purchases: BNL, XM, RSP, VALE, ESML, TDY, NTES, BKNG, WFC, TRUP, EVRI, IWD, SCHW, NVS, LLY, TEAM, GS, DEN, COST, BF.B, ZOM,

Pittsford, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, eBay Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Starbucks Corp, Greenlight Capital Re, iShares Global Tech ETF, , Polaris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVW Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, LVW Advisors, LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $563 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 674,333 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.01% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 695,048 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 131,602 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 906,201 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,888 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 70,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $436.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 305.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 674,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 153.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 98,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 78,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 95,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $9.15.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $301.95 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $322.6.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $83.34, with an estimated average price of $76.32.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cango Inc. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.16.