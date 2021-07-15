Logo
KG&L Capital Management,LLC Buys Deere, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Bank of America Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company KG&L Capital Management,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Southern Co, Caterpillar Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Merck Inc, Fastly Inc, JFrog during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KG&L Capital Management,LLC. As of 2021Q2, KG&L Capital Management,LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KG&L Capital Management,LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kg%26l+capital+management%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KG&L Capital Management,LLC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 175,114 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,369 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,327 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,143 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,901 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $246.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $159.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $558.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 366.00%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 7,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 187.48%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 26,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 137.49%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 424.04%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 106.91%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $184.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 161.49%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $249.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.54.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of KG&L Capital Management,LLC. Also check out:

1. KG&L Capital Management,LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KG&L Capital Management,LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KG&L Capital Management,LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KG&L Capital Management,LLC keeps buying
