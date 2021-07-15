BHF RG Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Ter

- New Purchases: AGG, VTIP, DNMR,
- Added Positions: FVD, IJH, IJR, ANGL, ITOT, FPE, IVV, EFG, VPU,
- Reduced Positions: ESGU, BIV, VCLT, XLK, VCIT, QQQ, IEO, VHT, PRF, VUG, VGLT, IHI, VXUS, AAPL,
- Sold Out: VCSH, JETS, QLTA, CQQQ,
For the details of BHF RG Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhf+rg+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BHF RG Capital Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,698 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 136,980 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.40%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 338,111 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.13%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 113,826 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 206,509 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.98%. The holding were 113,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 206,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 178.13%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 338,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 195.77%. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $264.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 38,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.05%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 88,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 80.98%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 312,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 136,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 275,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.14.Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.07 and $56.76, with an estimated average price of $55.86.Sold Out: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of BHF RG Capital Inc.. Also check out:
1. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BHF RG Capital Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment