BHF RG Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Ter

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHF RG Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BHF RG Capital Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,698 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 136,980 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.40% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 338,111 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.13% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 113,826 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 206,509 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.98%. The holding were 113,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 206,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 178.13%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 338,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 195.77%. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $264.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 38,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.05%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 88,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 80.98%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 312,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 136,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 275,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.14.

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.07 and $56.76, with an estimated average price of $55.86.

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07.