BHF RG Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Ter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BHF RG Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Ter

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BHF RG Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHF RG Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BHF RG Capital Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BHF RG Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhf+rg+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BHF RG Capital Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,698 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 136,980 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.40%
  3. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 338,111 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.13%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 113,826 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 206,509 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.98%. The holding were 113,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 206,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 178.13%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 338,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 195.77%. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $264.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 38,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.05%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 88,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 80.98%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 312,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 136,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 275,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.14.

Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.07 and $56.76, with an estimated average price of $55.86.

Sold Out: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of BHF RG Capital Inc.. Also check out:

1. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BHF RG Capital Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider