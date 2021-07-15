Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo, S&P Emerging Markets Small

New Purchases: FNDC, IJJ,

FNDC, IJJ, Added Positions: SHM, IJH,

SHM, IJH, Reduced Positions: BWZ, IBND, EWX, IVV, FLRN, FNDA, SCHF, SCHO, SCHA, SUB, IJR, SCHX, VBR, SCHC, VOT, SCHE, VTV, SCHR, FNDF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relaxing Retirement Coach. As of 2021Q2, Relaxing Retirement Coach owns 40 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Relaxing Retirement Coach's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/relaxing+retirement+coach/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 89,108 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 111,180 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 138,690 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 44,290 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 44,933 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 19,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.93 and $110.12, with an estimated average price of $106.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.