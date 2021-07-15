Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo, S&P Emerging Markets Small

- New Purchases: FNDC, IJJ,
- Added Positions: SHM, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: BWZ, IBND, EWX, IVV, FLRN, FNDA, SCHF, SCHO, SCHA, SUB, IJR, SCHX, VBR, SCHC, VOT, SCHE, VTV, SCHR, FNDF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Relaxing Retirement Coach
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 89,108 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 111,180 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 138,690 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 44,290 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 44,933 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 19,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.93 and $110.12, with an estimated average price of $106.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Relaxing Retirement Coach. Also check out:
