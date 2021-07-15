Logo
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Nucor Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, SVB Financial Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Crystal Lake, IL, based Investment company Piershale Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Nucor Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, SVB Financial Group, Invesco, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piershale Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Piershale Financial Group, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/piershale+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  1. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 289,788 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 289,056 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  3. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 292,221 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 203,015 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 303,611 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.62%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.99%. The holding were 292,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 224,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 31,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 99,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 210,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 18,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 470.37%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $758.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 73,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L Brands Inc (LB)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 66.64%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.. Also check out:

