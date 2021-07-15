Piershale Financial Group, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Nucor Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, SVB Financial Group

New Purchases: SCHA, SCHM, NUE, DVN, MRO, COF, GOOG,

Crystal Lake, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Nucor Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, SVB Financial Group, Invesco, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piershale Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Piershale Financial Group, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/piershale+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 289,788 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 289,056 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 292,221 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 203,015 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 303,611 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.62%

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.99%. The holding were 292,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 224,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 31,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 99,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 210,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 18,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 470.37%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $758.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 73,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 66.64%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.