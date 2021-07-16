Moderna Set to Join S&P 500

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderna Inc. (NASD:MRNA) will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:ALXN) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 21. AstraZeneca Plc (LSE:AZN; NASD:AZN) is acquiring Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
July 21, 2021
S&P 500
Addition
Moderna
MRNA
Health Care
S&P 500
Deletion
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
ALXN
Health Care
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
