SQI Diagnostics and AZOVA sign distribution agreement to sell SQI's COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics ("SQI") and AZOVA Inc., creator of the world's most comprehensive digital health network for COVID-19 testing and vaccination management, today announced the signing of an agreement that subject to an approval by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will allow AZOVA to sell and distribute SQI's COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test to its customer base of airlines, wholesale clubs, retail pharmacies, grocery chains, US state and international governments, school districts and universities, and consumers where the test is authorized for distribution through AZOVA's state-of-the-art online digital health platform.

Once an application is submitted and Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA is granted, SQI's COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test and Collection Kit is slated to be the most comprehensive consumer test for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, as well as antibodies generated by the three major COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. SQI's data show that the test is >99% accurate and will be the first test of its kind for the consumer market. The test is designed to detect all three immune responses (IgG, IgA, and IgM) from both protein regions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus; the nucleocapsid and spike regions.

Consumers, employees and travelers will be able to purchase a test through AZOVA or from any of its retail partners. A collection kit will be shipped to the consumer where they will take a small blood sample via the supplies provided. That sample is then shipped to one of SQI's partnering CLIA laboratories where the test will be performed, and results will be sent back to the consumer through AZOVA 12-48 hours after the lab receives the specimen.

AZOVA is changing the way consumers access healthcare. Through AZOVA's globally connected digital health system, consumers can access a wide range of healthcare services including telehealth, behavioral health, vaccinations, medication management and laboratory testing services. AZOVA has also pioneered the COVID Credentials™ Health Pass, an electronic vaccination record source verification service. This service provides an electronic and globally shareable vaccination record for anyone to use for back to work, back to school, and back to travel.

"This is an exciting day for SQI," said Clive Beddoe, interim CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors at SQI. "AZOVA is the ideal partner to distribute our revolutionary COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test. They are perfectly poised to provide this valuable new test to anyone who may need it, helping to bring about health and normalcy to a world that has been shaken to its core by the pandemic."

"SQI's COVID-19 antibody test is the perfect complement to our comprehensive COVID testing and vaccination management portfolio. Not only do we all want to know our COVID antibody status before or after infection, but we also want to know if we've formed antibodies after vaccination and how many of those antibodies we have and for how long they persist" said Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., CEO & Founder of AZOVA. "This test can be used to track antibody status over time for an individual or for an entire population. With this kind of information, we can answer some of the most important questions about COVID and our immune response to it."

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics is a life sciences and diagnostics company that is leading the way in healthcare utilizing state-of-the-art technology to rapidly diagnose, triage and provide medical insights to patients. We strive to improve people's lives and assist their healthcare providers by providing quality clinical health information backed by years of research and clinical data. For more information, please visit www.sqidiagnostics.com .

About AZOVA

AZOVA is a globally connected Digital Health System providing telehealth and digital health services through globally connected provider, pharmacy, and laboratory networks. AZOVA provides innovative COVID testing and vaccination solutions for employers, schools, government entities, airlines, the travel industry, and the consumer. AZOVA has created the world's first truly connected global laboratory network to enable travelers to access COVID testing anywhere in the world. For more information, visit azova.com.

