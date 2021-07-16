Hotel Chocolat Group PLC Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LSE:HOTC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of £3.8 per share and the market cap of £478.4 million, Hotel Chocolat Group PLC stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Hotel Chocolat Group PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Hotel Chocolat Group PLC is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 7.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 13.13% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Hotel Chocolat Group PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.06, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Hotel Chocolat Group PLC is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Hotel Chocolat Group PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Hotel Chocolat Group PLC over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Hotel Chocolat Group PLC has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of £146.5 million and loss of £0.074 a share. Its operating margin is 3.14%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Hotel Chocolat Group PLC at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Hotel Chocolat Group PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Hotel Chocolat Group PLC’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 69% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Hotel Chocolat Group PLC’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -10.7%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Hotel Chocolat Group PLC’s return on invested capital is 3.98, and its cost of capital is 9.59. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Hotel Chocolat Group PLC is shown below:

In summary, Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LSE:HOTC, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Hotel Chocolat Group PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

