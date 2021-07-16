Imago BioSciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (“Imago”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 8,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Imago, are expected to be $134.4 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Imago. Imago has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from Imago up to an additional 1,260,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Imago’s common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is expected to begin trading under the symbol “IMGO” on July 16, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Cowen, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 15, 2021. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at [email protected] or by phone at 877-821-7388; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at [email protected]; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at [email protected]; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

