Poly Grants Chief Operating Officer, Warren Schlichting, Inducement Awards Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Poly Grants Chief Operating Officer, Warren Schlichting, Inducement Awards Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 15, 2021

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) today announced that it has granted equity awards that were approved by the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of Poly's Board of Directors on June 13, 2021, as a material inducement to employment to Warren Schlichting, who was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, effective as of June 14, 2021.

The awards made to Mr. Schlichting are as follows. First, an award of 28,125 restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted on July 15, 2021 (the "RSU Award Date"), which will vest in three equal annual installments commencing on the last calendar day of the month following each anniversary of the RSU Award Date in accordance with the Company's Equity Processes Policy, in each case subject to Mr. Schlichting's continued employment with the Company on each applicable vesting date. Second, an award of 65,625 performance stock unit awards ("PSUs") to be granted on the date on which all PSUs are granted to all additional recipients for the fiscal year to which such grant relates (the "PSU Award Date"). The performance period for the PSUs will be aligned to the Company's 2022 fiscal year for performance-based RSUs (the "PSU Plan"). The PSUs will vest in accordance with the terms of the PSU Plan, subject to Mr. Schlichting's continued employment with the Company through the applicable vesting date.

The awards were all granted outside of the Poly 2003 Stock Plan (but generally have terms and conditions consistent with those set forth in that plan) and were approved by the Committee in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE's Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08, which requires public announcement of inducement awards. Pursuant to the requirements of that rule, Poly is issuing this press release.

About Poly
Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: POLY) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Mike Iburg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(831) 458-7533

MEDIA CONTACT:
Edie Kissko
Vice President, Poly Communications
(213) 369-3719

favicon.png?sn=SF45723&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-grants-chief-operating-officer-warren-schlichting-inducement-awards-pursuant-to-nyse-rule-303a08-301335379.html

SOURCE Plantronics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF45723&Transmission_Id=202107152338PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF45723&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment