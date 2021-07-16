Ericsson and Verizon ink landmark multi-year $8.3 Billion 5G deal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ericsson and Verizon ink landmark multi-year $8.3 Billion 5G deal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Landmark $8.3 billion USD, multi-year agreement expands long-standing partnership

Ericsson will deliver industry-leading 5G solutions, including Massive MIMO, Ericsson Cloud RAN and software to strengthen and expand Verizon's world-class 5G network

PR Newswire

KISTA, Sweden, July 16, 2021

KISTA, Sweden, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces a landmark multi-year agreement with Verizon to provide its industry-leading 5G solutions to accelerate the deployment of Verizon's world-class next-generation 5G network in the U.S.

Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, says: "This is a significant strategic partnership for both companies and what we're most excited about is bringing the benefits of 5G to U.S. consumers, enterprises and the public sector. We're looking forward to working with Verizon to leverage solutions like Cloud RAN and our Street Macro, adding depth and versatility to 5G network rollouts across the U.S."

"With this new agreement, we will be able to continue driving innovation and widespread adoption of 5G," says Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. "We are pleased to continue this work through our long-standing relationship with Ericsson."

Under this $8.3 billion USD agreement, Verizon will deploy Ericsson's 5G MIMO C-band, low-band and millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions to enhance and expand Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage, network performance and user experience. Ericsson's technology solutions, including Massive MIMO, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and Ericsson Cloud RAN, complement the high-performing Ericsson Radio System portfolio to support 5G services. Ericsson's industry-leading software functionality provides end-users with the speed and performance they expect from 5G networks.

In 2020, Verizon was the first communications service provider to receive a commercial 5G mmWave Street Macro base station from Ericsson's award-winning new state-of-the-art U.S. smart factory in Lewisville, Texas. Ericsson is committed to building and accelerating the nationwide build-out of 5G across the country.

Related content: Ericsson delivers first U.S. manufactured 5G base station to Verizon

NOTES TO EDITORS:
Ericsson 5G
Cloud RAN by Ericsson
Podcast: The journey towards open, virtual networks
Ericsson Radio System
Contemplating coverage: to extend or not to extend? That is the question. The answer: yes - with 5G carrier aggregation
The significance of the 5G Uplink Booster to the new normal

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://www.twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)
[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-and-verizon-ink-landmark-multi-year--8-3-billion-5g-deal,c3385894

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3385894/1445630.pdf

PDF Ericsson and Verizon ink landmark multi-year $8.3 Billion 5G deal

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/crowds-with-smartphones,c2936723

Crowds with smartphones

favicon.png?sn=IO45755&sd=2021-07-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ericsson-and-verizon-ink-landmark-multi-year-8-3-billion-5g-deal-301335391.html

SOURCE Ericsson

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO45755&Transmission_Id=202107160050PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO45755&DateId=20210716
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment