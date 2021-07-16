voxeljet AG Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of voxeljet AG (NAS:VJET, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.87 per share and the market cap of $52.3 million, voxeljet AG stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for voxeljet AG is shown in the chart below.

Because voxeljet AG is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 8.14% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. voxeljet AG has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75, which is in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of voxeljet AG at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of voxeljet AG is poor. This is the debt and cash of voxeljet AG over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. voxeljet AG has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $25.8 million and loss of $4.895 a share. Its operating margin is -46.98%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of voxeljet AG at 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of voxeljet AG over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. voxeljet AG’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 76% of the companies in Hardware industry. voxeljet AG’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -16.9%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, voxeljet AG’s return on invested capital is -21.35, and its cost of capital is 11.42. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of voxeljet AG is shown below:

In conclusion, voxeljet AG (NAS:VJET, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about voxeljet AG stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

