BCT Investments, a Division of Bank of Charles Town, Expands with New Team of Experienced Wealth Managers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BCT Investments, a Division of Bank of Charles Town, Expands with New Team of Experienced Wealth Managers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., July 16, 2021

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: PTBS) -- BCT Investments, a division of Bank of Charles Town, recently announced the addition of an experienced team of investment representatives. The new members of the BCT Investments team are Dave Neterer, Program Manager; Ken Smith, Private Wealth Manager; and Evan Vink, Private Wealth Manager. They will join Leslie Crabill, Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth and Investments, and utilize current BCT Investments offices at 111 E. Washington Street, Charles Town, WV, 25414.

Logo___BCT_Investments.jpg

"We are delighted to announce the expansion of our BCT Investments services," stated Leslie Crabill, Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth and Investments. "Having Dave, Ken, and Evan join our team will provide customers increased access to knowledgeable advice and the markets. Their addition provides added value for customers who wish to improve their investment planning."

Dave Neterer, BCT Investments Program Manager added, "Our team is looking forward to helping the client experience at BCT be even better. We place a high value on providing clients personal, strategic advice to transform their lives."

The new BCT Investments team consists of:

  • Dave Neterer – With over 27 years of financial services experience, Mr. Neterer provides private wealth management advice for businesses and individuals. He focuses on the development, implementation and monitoring of financial strategies tailored to a diverse clientele. Mr. Neterer is a graduate of Huntington University earning a double major in Economics and Management. In addition, Mr. Neterer values community service and has served on many charity and civic boards. Currently, he is active with his local Rotary Club and Community Rescue Services.

  • Ken Smith – Mr. Smith is a private wealth manager with over 26 years of experience helping clients manage their financial strategic goals, both short-term and long-term. He is a graduate of Frostburg State University earning a bachelor's degree in Business with a Finance major. Mr. Smith enjoys working with a broad spectrum of clients, from those just starting to seasoned investors, as well as the many life events that need strategic direction like inheritance, 401(k) rollovers, or retirement.

  • Evan Vink - Mr. Vink is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and recently completed the necessary licensing to become a private wealth manager. His passion for investing started at a young age, and he brings that same passion when providing strategic guidance to his clients. Mr. Vink is a strong proponent of educating his clients about the wide array of investment options as well as the market in general.

BCT Investments serves clients in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. By appointment, clients may visit the investment team at one of BCT's 11 locations Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. BCT-Bank of Charles Town and BCT Investments are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using BCT Investments, and may also be employees of BCT-Bank of Charles Town. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, BCT-Bank of Charles Town or BCT Investments.


Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:


Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency

Not Bank Guaranteed


Not Bank Deposits or Obligations

May Lose Value

favicon.png?sn=NE45888&sd=2021-07-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bct-investments-a-division-of-bank-of-charles-town-expands-with-new-team-of-experienced-wealth-managers-301335498.html

SOURCE BCT Investments

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE45888&Transmission_Id=202107160600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE45888&DateId=20210716
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment