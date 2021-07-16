IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, IHS Markit,

New Purchases: ACN, CZR, CRL, CHKP, RCL, TECH, LB, NVAX, PLTR, LYFT, BSY, 4LRA, SAM, FUTU, SE, OSH, U, CYBR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Accenture PLC, Facebook Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, IHS Markit, , IAC/InterActiveCorp, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFM Investors Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q2, IFM Investors Pty Ltd owns 604 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,224,602 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 950,467 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.50% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 56,682 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16% Facebook Inc (FB) - 315,398 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,713 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.80%

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $314.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 84,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $382.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $449.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,224,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 950,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3631.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 56,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $344.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 315,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2540.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 39,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $650.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 101,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91.