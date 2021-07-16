Logo
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, IHS Markit,

Jul 16, 2021
Investment company IFM Investors Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Accenture PLC, Facebook Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, IHS Markit, , IAC/InterActiveCorp, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFM Investors Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q2, IFM Investors Pty Ltd owns 604 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifm+investors+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IFM Investors Pty Ltd
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,224,602 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 950,467 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.50%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 56,682 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 315,398 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,713 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.80%
New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $314.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 84,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $382.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $449.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,224,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 950,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3631.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 56,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $344.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 315,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2540.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 39,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $650.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 101,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: (VAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of IFM Investors Pty Ltd. Also check out:

1. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IFM Investors Pty Ltd keeps buying
