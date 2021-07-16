Vigilare Wealth Management Buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Ford Motor Co, Sells Soliton Inc, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: QCLN, SNOW, NVTA, DKNG, XLE, VGK, GOLD, MLM, DRNA, BFLY, FATE, PSNL, BIGC, VBK, VEEV, J, ILMN, NIO, ZS, MUB, OIH, RPG, SPHB, SCHB, CRDF,
- Added Positions: AOK, IWM, F, GLD, BA, WYNN, WMT, AAPL, V, AMLP, RTX, EEM, AMZN, CSCO, DIS, GE, CVX, VIG, IOVA, BRK.B, PYPL, AMD, PFE, MSFT, VTI, ABT, BABA, GOOGL, DRI, CRWD, MAR, ARWR, NUE, BAC, INTC, OKTA, GS, TGTX, IVV, MU, EXAS, KNSA, OCUL, ONCT, DOW, BCEL, BBIO, PLTR, AOM, SWKS, DE, ADPT, EMB, CAT, DDOG, VIAC, EFA, FCX, TRIL, ADAP, AVLR, XHE, VYM, IJR, HD, TWLO, AOA, ROKU, SUPN, AFMD, QRVO, QS, BGNE, EFG, PEP, TCON, PAYX, VEA, UNP, VOO, KEY, TXN, NOK, ROBO,
- Reduced Positions: PBW, BND, AGGY, AGG, AMT, KRE, USMV, CCI, COST, SPSB, JPST, FSLY, FB, LLY, TGT, PFF, TJX, MRK, USFD, HZNP, GSY, TDOC, CLII, REGN, NKE, NVDA, DHR, WDAY, PAVM, SBUX, BLK, MRKR, LYB, MINT, ABBV, MCD, SHOP, KBH, ADP, VEU, HACK, HYG, NET, GOOG, EMR, BX, UNH, LUV, SGMO, PG, JNJ, INTU, GMDA, VCSH, GRMN, LECO, TMO, PANW, XLK,
- Sold Out: SOLY, IAU, T, MPW, PENN, CCIV, BMY, C, TAN, LVS, TTWO, KALA, EQ, AMRN, USA, SNDL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vigilare Wealth Management
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 54,417 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,612 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,451 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,311 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 27,489 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 98.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $39.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 61,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 150.83%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $217.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 272.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 96,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Soliton Inc (SOLY)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Soliton Inc. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Reduced: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 61.29%. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 6,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.02%. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 7,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.19%. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 11,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.31%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 7,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.72%. The sale prices were between $63.66 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 6,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 49.97%. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $281.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 950 shares as of 2021-06-30.
