Vigilare Wealth Management Buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Ford Motor Co, Sells Soliton Inc, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: QCLN, SNOW, NVTA, DKNG, XLE, VGK, GOLD, MLM, DRNA, BFLY, FATE, PSNL, BIGC, VBK, VEEV, J, ILMN, NIO, ZS, MUB, OIH, RPG, SPHB, SCHB, CRDF,

QCLN, SNOW, NVTA, DKNG, XLE, VGK, GOLD, MLM, DRNA, BFLY, FATE, PSNL, BIGC, VBK, VEEV, J, ILMN, NIO, ZS, MUB, OIH, RPG, SPHB, SCHB, CRDF, Added Positions: AOK, IWM, F, GLD, BA, WYNN, WMT, AAPL, V, AMLP, RTX, EEM, AMZN, CSCO, DIS, GE, CVX, VIG, IOVA, BRK.B, PYPL, AMD, PFE, MSFT, VTI, ABT, BABA, GOOGL, DRI, CRWD, MAR, ARWR, NUE, BAC, INTC, OKTA, GS, TGTX, IVV, MU, EXAS, KNSA, OCUL, ONCT, DOW, BCEL, BBIO, PLTR, AOM, SWKS, DE, ADPT, EMB, CAT, DDOG, VIAC, EFA, FCX, TRIL, ADAP, AVLR, XHE, VYM, IJR, HD, TWLO, AOA, ROKU, SUPN, AFMD, QRVO, QS, BGNE, EFG, PEP, TCON, PAYX, VEA, UNP, VOO, KEY, TXN, NOK, ROBO,

AOK, IWM, F, GLD, BA, WYNN, WMT, AAPL, V, AMLP, RTX, EEM, AMZN, CSCO, DIS, GE, CVX, VIG, IOVA, BRK.B, PYPL, AMD, PFE, MSFT, VTI, ABT, BABA, GOOGL, DRI, CRWD, MAR, ARWR, NUE, BAC, INTC, OKTA, GS, TGTX, IVV, MU, EXAS, KNSA, OCUL, ONCT, DOW, BCEL, BBIO, PLTR, AOM, SWKS, DE, ADPT, EMB, CAT, DDOG, VIAC, EFA, FCX, TRIL, ADAP, AVLR, XHE, VYM, IJR, HD, TWLO, AOA, ROKU, SUPN, AFMD, QRVO, QS, BGNE, EFG, PEP, TCON, PAYX, VEA, UNP, VOO, KEY, TXN, NOK, ROBO, Reduced Positions: PBW, BND, AGGY, AGG, AMT, KRE, USMV, CCI, COST, SPSB, JPST, FSLY, FB, LLY, TGT, PFF, TJX, MRK, USFD, HZNP, GSY, TDOC, CLII, REGN, NKE, NVDA, DHR, WDAY, PAVM, SBUX, BLK, MRKR, LYB, MINT, ABBV, MCD, SHOP, KBH, ADP, VEU, HACK, HYG, NET, GOOG, EMR, BX, UNH, LUV, SGMO, PG, JNJ, INTU, GMDA, VCSH, GRMN, LECO, TMO, PANW, XLK,

PBW, BND, AGGY, AGG, AMT, KRE, USMV, CCI, COST, SPSB, JPST, FSLY, FB, LLY, TGT, PFF, TJX, MRK, USFD, HZNP, GSY, TDOC, CLII, REGN, NKE, NVDA, DHR, WDAY, PAVM, SBUX, BLK, MRKR, LYB, MINT, ABBV, MCD, SHOP, KBH, ADP, VEU, HACK, HYG, NET, GOOG, EMR, BX, UNH, LUV, SGMO, PG, JNJ, INTU, GMDA, VCSH, GRMN, LECO, TMO, PANW, XLK, Sold Out: SOLY, IAU, T, MPW, PENN, CCIV, BMY, C, TAN, LVS, TTWO, KALA, EQ, AMRN, USA, SNDL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Ford Motor Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, sells Soliton Inc, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilare Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Vigilare Wealth Management owns 203 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vigilare Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilare+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 54,417 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,612 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,451 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,311 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 27,489 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 98.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $39.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 61,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 150.83%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $217.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 272.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 96,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Soliton Inc. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 61.29%. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 6,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.02%. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 7,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.19%. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 11,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.31%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 7,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.72%. The sale prices were between $63.66 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 6,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 49.97%. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $281.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Vigilare Wealth Management still held 950 shares as of 2021-06-30.