Constellium To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 28, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PARIS, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to announce its second quarter 2021 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:
https://www.constellium.com/financial-results-presentations

The webcast can be accessed live at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cw9wcrnx

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 1249735 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

  • USA: 1 866 394 7514
  • France: 0 805 081 488
  • Germany: 0 800 181 5287
  • Switzerland: 0 800 836 508
  • United Kingdom: 0 800 028 8438
  • Other: 1 409 350 3597

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.

Ryan Wentling – Investor RelationsDelphine Dahan-Kocher – External Communications
Phone: +1 443 988 0600Phone: +1 443 420 7860
[email protected][email protected]
