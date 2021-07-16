Castle Biosciences Expands its Board of Directors with New Appointments

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Kim Caple and Ellen Goldberg have been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Kim and Ellen to Castle’s board of directors,” said Derek Maetzold, director, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “As we continue to grow our business, while remaining focused on improving the lives of patients, we believe their proven leadership and experience will be highly complementary to our board.”

Kimberlee Caple, age 59, is currently vice president and general manager, Genetic Science Business, at Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Genetic Science Business is made up of three business units which develop, manufacture and commercialize genetic analysis technologies that serve the healthcare, forensic, research and pharmaceutical/biotechnology markets globally. From 2017 through mid-2020, Caple was vice president and general manager for the capillary electrophoresis business unit, a part of the Genetic Science Business within Thermo Fisher Scientific. From 2015 through 2016, she was vice president of clinical business at Affymetrix, responsible for microarray products serving the reproductive health and oncology clinical laboratory markets. Affymetrix was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2016. Caple supported the integration of the Affymetrix business into a new microarray business unit within the Genetic Science Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Caple has a Bachelor of Science in biology from Purdue University.

Ellen Goldberg, age 47, is founder and president of CHORD Consulting, where she works with executives of innovative diagnostics companies to develop and commercialize novel products. She has focused her career on ground-breaking technologies in life-threatening and life-altering diseases. Previously, Goldberg was vice president of marketing at Crescendo Bioscience, where she launched Vectra DA®, a multi-biomarker blood test that enables treatment changes to improve outcomes in rheumatoid arthritis. Prior to Crescendo, Goldberg led marketing at Genomic Health, where she launched the Oncotype DX® Breast Cancer Assay, a standard of care test that empowers over 80,000 women annually to make more informed decisions about their treatment, and helped develop tests in colon cancer, prostate cancer and ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). Goldberg began her career as a strategy consultant with Booz Allen & Hamilton and developed new products at ALZA Corporation. She has a Master of Science in chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Yale University. Goldberg is also a fellow of the Aspen Institute’s Health Innovators Fellowship Program.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma, myPath® Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix. Additionally, in May of 2021, Castle acquired the myPath Melanoma laboratory in Salt Lake City.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated contributions from Goldberg and Caple to our board of directors. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether Goldberg or Caple will add value to Castle and the risks set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

