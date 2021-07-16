Logo
BRP Group, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 9, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) ( BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on BRP’s investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com for one year following the call.

About BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. ( BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Bonnie Bishop, Executive Director
Baldwin Risk Partners
(813) 259-8032 | [email protected]

PRESS

Rachel DeAngelo, Communications Manager
Baldwin Risk Partners
(813) 387-6842 | [email protected]

