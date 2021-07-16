Logo
Hannon Armstrong Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-866-652-5200 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6060. Please ask to be connected to the Hannon Armstrong call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529, or for international callers, 1-412-317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10158488. The replay will be available until August 12, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about Hannon Armstrong, please visit the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. In addition to filing or furnishing required information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Hannon Armstrong uses its website as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Hannon Armstrong is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

ABOUT HANNON ARMSTRONG

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $7 billion in managed assets, Hannon Armstrong’s core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter %40HannonArmstrong.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005022/en/

