InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Blaze Your Own Trail Podcast featuring Tony DiMatteo, CEO and Co-Founder of Lottery.com

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony DiMatteo, CEO and co-founder of Lottery.com, a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, recently appeared on the Blaze Your Own Trail Podcast, an inspirational forum hosted by entrepreneur and social media expert Jordan Mendoza featuring interviews with people from around the world who have blazed their own trails in business and life.



To hear the full interview, visit The Blaze Your Own Trail Podcast.

During the interview, Mendoza inquired about DiMatteo’s background and his persistent approach to entrepreneurship focused on maximizing every available opportunity.

“I was born and raised in the Denver area. … [My parents] were just very down to earth, working-class folks who just were trying to do the best they could. … They really had a drive to succeed and just tried to take opportunities. I learned a lot very early on about entrepreneurship,” DiMatteo said. “About two weeks before graduation, my [high school] history teacher, Mr. Mantooth, he sort of took a break … to educate us about what the real world looks like. … With the current system that we have, your goal is to squirrel away money, then you retire, you downsize and if you die before you run out of money, you’re a success. … When I looked at that future when I was 18 years old, I didn’t want to have anything to do with that.”

“I thought, ‘What if I just become a homerun hitter, and every time that I get an opportunity I just swing for the fences and I try to do the absolute best that I can possibly do?’ I became okay with the idea that I was going to strike out a lot of times. … It’s taken a long time. I have failed many more times than I’ve ever succeeded, but all of those failures are why I am successful now. It’s because I just took the risk,” DiMatteo added. “I got into IT and tech. I was really just an IT guy for a long time … and being in IT led me to so many relationships that I would not have had. … I would be able to sit down at the CEO’s desk of whatever the client was and we would just go back and forth and just talk. … That helped me build my network. … Your job is to make people happy. If you make people happy, some amazing things happen. They refer you to other people. … They believe in you, and they want you to succeed.”

“In 2015, my co-founder Matt [Clemenson] met Jason Calacanis, a really impressive angel [investor], in San Francisco. We, at the time, had about six projects that we had been self-incubating,” DiMatteo continued. “Matt pitched him everything we had … the very last thing on the list was AutoLotto, which is where [Lottery.com] started. … Jason said, ‘Great, you’re on stage [at LAUNCH Festival] in two weeks, get ready.’ … We decided that I should go and present at the LAUNCH Festival, and all of a sudden, we had a tremendous amount of interest. … We raised about $700,000 in maybe two weeks. … The lottery is about an $80 billion a year market just in the U.S. and about another $400 billion, roughly, outside of the U.S., but it has not gone online the way it should’ve probably about 10 years ago. … That’s our goal, to take something that already exists and bring it online to different people, different demographics. … You’re trying something that’s never been tried before, and everybody has resistance to that.”

Throughout the interview, DiMatteo discussed his career leading up to the early days of Lottery.com and the regulatory hurdles the company is currently navigating as it works to expand to new states and international markets in the years to come.

Lottery.com and Trident Acquisitions Corp. ( TDAC) entered into a definitive agreement relating to a business combination on Feb. 21, 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be named Lottery.com and its common stock and warrants are expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbols “LTRY” and “LTRYW,” respectively.

About Lottery.com

AutoLotto Inc., doing business as Lottery.com (“Lottery.com" or the “Company”), is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit www.lottery.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this presentation, regarding the proposed business combination, Trident and Lottery.com's ability to consummate the proposed business combination, the benefits of the transactions and the combined company's future financial performance, as well as the combined company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Trident and Lottery.com disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Current Report. Trident and Lottery.com caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either Trident or Lottery.com. In addition, Trident cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could delay the business combination or give rise to the termination of the agreements related thereto; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Trident or Lottery.com following announcement of the transactions; (iii) the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Trident, or other conditions to closing in the merger agreement; (iv) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts Lottery.com's current plans and operations as a result of the announcement of the transactions; (v) Lottery.com's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Lottery.com to grow and manage growth profitably following the business combination; (vi) costs related to the business combination; (vii) risks related to the rollout of Lottery.com's business and the timing of expected business milestones; (viii) Lottery.com's dependence on obtaining and maintaining lottery retail licenses or consummating partnership agreements in various markets; (ix) Lottery.com's ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, including the remediation of identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting relating to segregation of duties with respect to, and access controls to, its financial record keeping system, and Lottery.com's accounting staffing levels; (x) the effects of competition on Lottery.com's future business; (xi) risks related to Lottery.com's dependence on its intellectual property and the risk that Lottery.com's technology could have undetected defects or errors; (xii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (xiii) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect directly on Lottery.com and the economy generally; (xiv) risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed business combination; (xv) risks relating to privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (xvi) the possibility that Lottery.com may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (xvii) the Company’s ability to achieve all or any of its stated goals, including the ability to grow the business in domestic and international jurisdictions and deploy innovative technology to do so. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this Current Report materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that Trident has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Trident's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Important Information and Where to Find it

The proposed business combination will be submitted to shareholders of Trident for their consideration. Trident has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which includes a preliminary proxy statement and will include a definitive proxy statement to be distributed to Trident’s stockholders in connection with Trident’s solicitation for proxies for the vote by Trident’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to Lottery.com’s shareholders in connection with the completion of the proposed business combination. After the Registration Statement has been declared effective, Trident will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. Trident’s shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement / prospectus and any amendments thereto and, once available, the definitive proxy statement / prospectus, in connection with Trident’s solicitation of proxies for its special meeting of shareholders to be held to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination, because these documents will contain important information about Trident, Lottery.com and the proposed business combination. Stockholders may also obtain a copy of the preliminary proxy statement or, once available, the definitive proxy statement, as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination and other documents filed with the SEC by Trident, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to Cody Slach, (949) 574-3860, [email protected] The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Participants in the Solicitation

Trident and its directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Trident’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Lottery.com and its officers and directors may also be deemed participants in such solicitation. Security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain of Trident’s executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading Trident’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Registration Statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination when they become available. Information concerning the interests of Trident’s participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of their stockholders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement relating to the business combination when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

