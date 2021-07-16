Virginia Beach PD Latest MCCA Member to Join the Axon Network

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies today announced that the Virginia Beach Police Department has signed a 10-year contract with Axon to deploy TASER 7 energy weapons and body-worn cameras as a part of the Officer Safety Plan 7+(OSP 7+) Premium bundle. Virginia Beach, VA, a Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) member, is the 55th MCCA agency to have joined the Axon Network.

"We are thrilled to see agencies harnessing all the benefits of the Axon network," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "We are committed to providing our customers with an advanced suite of technology products that help officers better protect and serve their communities."

Axon's OSP 7+ includes TASER 7 devices, Axon Body 3 cameras as well as streamlined management, storage and sharing of all digital evidence with Axon Evidence. The plan also includes the full complement of software, including time saving tools like Auto-tagging services, Redaction Assistant, Axon Performance and Axon Citizen for Communities. With the Premium add-on, Virginia Beach PD will also implement Axon's VR Training into their current training curriculum.

Significant orders were also received from the following domestic agencies and represent only those agencies granting permission to be named:

Cobb County Sheriff (GA) : 500 OSP 7+ Premium and 125 Fleet 3 in-car cameras

: 500 OSP 7+ Premium and 125 Fleet 3 in-car cameras Mobile Police Department (AL) : 351 OSP 7+

: 351 OSP 7+ Kern County Sheriff (CA): 325 OSP 7+ Premium

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 251,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Air, Axon Citizen, Axon Evidence, Fleet, TASER 7 and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

