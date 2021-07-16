Logo
Clarivate Declares Dividend on Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 16, 2021

LONDON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc(NYSE:CLVT; CLVT PR A), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of approximately $1.12 per share on its 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2021. As permitted by the Statement of Rights governing its 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, such dividend will be payable solely by delivery of ordinary shares (other than cash in lieu of any fractional ordinary share). The number of ordinary shares deliverable in respect of such dividend will be determined based on the average volume-weighted average price per ordinary shares over the five consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day prior to September 1, 2021.

Clarivate_Logo.jpg

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future business, events, trends, contingencies, financial performance, or financial condition, appear at various places in this communication and may use words like "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "see," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "target," "will," and "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance outlook and predictions relating to expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings; strategic actions such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and dispositions, including the anticipated benefits therefrom, and our success in integrating acquired businesses; anticipated levels of capital expenditures in future periods; our ability to successfully realize cost savings initiatives and transition services expenses; our belief that we have sufficiently liquidity to fund our ongoing business operations; expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses thereto, contingent liabilities, and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings; and our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results, and reserves. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties not known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to our management and speak only as of the date of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at www.clarivate.com.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY45601&sd=2021-07-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-declares-dividend-on-mandatory-convertible-preferred-stock-301335350.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

