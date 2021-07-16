MLSE Brings XTM's Cashless Payout Solution to BMO Field

PR Newswire

MIAMI and TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (QB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to announce that its Tipstoday™ ("Today") mobile and card solution will be in place when Toronto FC returns to BMO Field this weekend. The Today program is a mobile app and debit-card, free, cashless alternative for paying out staff gratuities and earnings in restaurants, personal care services and large event venue forums.

Toronto FC recently announced that it will play its next two matches at BMO Field beginning this Saturday. The Club will welcome 7,000 fans, comprised of frontline healthcare workers, first responders and season seat members for the first match Saturday night. The venue will increase capacity on Wednesday, July 21 to 15,000 fans.

As part of the venue's health and safety protocols to minimize contact points and reduce lines, all tickets for Toronto FC games will continue to be exclusively mobile and BMO Field will operate as a 'cashless' venue. XTM's Today platform is a critical part in contributing to compliance.

"Having the team return home after months away is thrilling for the entire city. We have greatly missed the energy and support of our fans at BMO Field. Players, staff and fans have been eagerly awaiting this opportunity," said Matthew Valentine, Director, Strategy & Operations, F&B, MLSE. "We understand that keeping the stadium open, just like all businesses in the city, is dependant on the precautions we take to keep everyone safe. Part of our re-opening protocol is keeping the arena cashless to avoid touchpoints for our staff and fans. We've introduced the Today program to help our staff take their tips home digitally as a part of that commitment."

"Like everyone in hospitality and entertainment, we eagerly await reopenings across the city and the country," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. "We are beyond thrilled with our opportunity to support MLSE in this important milestone. And, we are humbled that the Today platform will continue as the elected method of tip distribution for all staff, with free ATM withdrawals, free transactions and free bill pay. We look forward to BMO Field's opening to its full capacity in the months ahead, as well as the opening of other MLSE venues."

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our technology is used by Restaurants and Salons at no charge to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency and a bespoke user experience designed specifically for restaurateurs and personal care services.

