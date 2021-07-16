Logo
Noble Corporation To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 16, 2021

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) today announced it plans to report financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Copies of the Company's press release will be available on the Noble Website at www.noblecorp.com.

Noble also has scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-833-245-9653, or internationally 1-647-689-4225, using access code: 9852437, or by asking for the Noble Corporation conference call. Interested parties may also listen over the Internet through a link posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's Website.

A replay of the conference call will be available on August 4, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time, through September 1, 2021, ending at 11:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time. The phone number for the conference call replay is 1-800-585-8367 or, for calls from outside of the U.S., 1-416-621-4642, using access code: 9852437.

Investors and others should note that we may announce material information using Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investor" section of our website. In the future, we will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the company and to communicate important information about the company, key personnel, corporate initiatives, regulatory updates and other matters. Information that we post on our website could be deemed material; therefore, we encourage investors, the media, our customers, business partners and others interested in our company to review the information we post on our website.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA45374&sd=2021-07-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-results-301335299.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA45374&Transmission_Id=202107160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA45374&DateId=20210716
