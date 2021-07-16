VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

PR Newswire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results for the period ended July 3, 2021, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after the close of market.
The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT/4:30pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.
To participate via telephone:
Toll-Free: 833-968-1971
International: 647-689-6643
Conference ID: 7064257
Replay of the call:
Dial-In: 416-621-4642
Toll-Free: 800-585-8367
Conference ID: 7064257
Start date: August 12, 2021 4:30pm PDT
End date: August 19, 2021 8:59pm PDT
About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; [email protected]
Press Contact: Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; [email protected]
