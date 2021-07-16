Logo
The Bancorp, Inc. Sets Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

The Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: TBBK) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market hours on Thursday, July 29, 2021, and invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its earnings results conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

All interested parties can access the live conference call webcast by visiting Bancorp’s website at www.thebancorp.com and clicking on the webcast link located on the home page or by dialing 844.775.2543, access code 2868852. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the replay will be available following the live call via webcast on Bancorp’s website and telephonically until Friday, August 6, 2021 by dialing 855.859.2056, access code 2868852.

About The Bancorp

The+Bancorp%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech+Solutions, Institutional+Banking, Commercial+Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https%3A%2F%2Fthebancorp.com%2F.

