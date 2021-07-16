Methanex Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.125 Per Share From $0.0375 Per Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) ( MEOH, Financial) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to US$0.125 per share from US$0.0375 per share. The increased dividend will apply to the dividend payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of common shares of record on September 16, 2021.

