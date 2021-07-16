EVERTEC to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review second quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued shortly after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 10158361. The replay will be available through Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http%3A%2F%2Fir.evertecinc.com.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

