Slate Grocery REIT Closes Acquisition of Grocery-Anchored Property in Indiana and Secures New 15-Year Lease with Kroger

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the “REIT”), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Glenlake Plaza, a grocery-anchored property in Indianapolis, Indiana, for US$8.5 million (US$81 per square foot). Concurrent with the acquisition, the REIT has secured a new, long-term lease with the property’s anchor tenant, Kroger, for 15 years.

“We are pleased to acquire another quality grocery-anchored property in a growing market with compelling demographics at a significant discount to replacement cost,” said David Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Grocery REIT. “This acquisition was sourced from Kroger, a key grocer relationship for the REIT. We are pleased to see continued benefits from our relationship with Kroger and are excited about this opportunity to secure a 15-year lease with a high-quality credit anchor.”

Acquisition Highlights

Kroger-anchored property comprising 104,679 square feet of gross leasable area.

Resilient tenancies with 78% of revenue derived from essential tenants and 65% from Kroger, the number one grocer in the Indianapolis metropolitan statistical area.

Existing occupancy of 85% provides upside through the lease-up of in-line vacancies.

Long-term lease with Kroger for 15 years.

About Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U / SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their daily needs. The REIT’s resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term. Visit slategroceryreit.com to learn more about the REIT.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a leading real estate focused alternative investment platform with approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a demonstrated ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management’s expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words “plans”, “expects”, “does not expect”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “does not anticipate”, “projects”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur”, “be achieved”, or “continue” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators.

