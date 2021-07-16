Elys Game Technology to Debut Its New U.S. Retail Sports Betting Platform at The National Indian Gaming Association Trade Show – Las Vegas

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS)(NEO|ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, is pleased to announce that it will showcase its new U.S. retail sports betting platform, Elys Gameboard U.S., at the United Tote booth (booth 539) during the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Trade Show being held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 19-22, 2021.

The Company’s Elys Gameboard solution is one of the newest and most advanced certified betting technologies available for gaming operations in the U.S. Built on microservices with a distributed model architecture, Elys Gameboard will be introduced to the U.S. market as an innovative, cost-effective betting technology solution. The platform will be viewable and operational on United Tote’s Duo Kiosk self-service betting terminals during the NIGA trade show.

United Tote Company, headquartered in Louisville, KY, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Downs Incorporated and is a leading supplier of sports wagering kiosk terminals, services and equipment, pari-mutuel settlement services, and a provider of pari-mutuel tote services to racing operations and OTB facilities in North America and around the world, including such leading racetracks as Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Oaklawn Park, and many others. United Tote designs, manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for more than 150 racing companies and numerous OTB facilities in North America and around the world.

“We are thrilled to debut our U.S. technology solution and share this experience along with United Tote’s professional team at the NIGA trade show in Las Vegas,” commented Elys’ Executive Chairman, Michele Ciavarella. “With the recent addition of the highly experienced bookmaking team at U.S. Bookmaking, combined with our ability to manage risk and provide professional U.S. trading services, as well as our partnership with United Tote, we believe that Elys offers the most advanced, innovative and commercially effective sports betting solution to both large and small casino resorts as well as small business venues across all 50 states.”

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding viewing Elys Gameboard U.S. in operation on United Tote’s Duo Kiosk self-service betting terminals during the NIGA trade show and offering the most advanced, innovative and commercially effective sports betting solution to both large and small casino resorts as well as small business venues. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to debut Elys Gameboard U.S. at the NIGA trade show as planned, the Company’s ability to provide the most advanced, innovative and commercially effective sports betting solution, the Company’s ability to integrate its operations with the operations at U.S. Bookmaking, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005076/en/