State Of Hawaii And CLEAR Expand Safe Travels Health Pass Partnership to Cover All Vaccinated Travelers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

State Of Hawaii And CLEAR Expand Safe Travels Health Pass Partnership to Cover All Vaccinated Travelers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

CLEAR's Health Pass Now Includes New Proof of Vaccination with CDC Card Upload

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the State of Hawaii and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) announced that they have expanded their Health Pass partnership to include "CDC card upload" for proof of vaccination through the Hawaii Safe Travels program. With this latest announcement, CLEAR's Health Pass can now be used by all fully vaccinated adults in the United States traveling on any airline from any mainland airport to Hawaii. This is the third expansion of the State of Hawaii's partnership with CLEAR and its Health Pass technology - continuing to make it safer and easier to travel to Hawaii without being subjected to a 10-day quarantine.

CLEAR_Logo.jpg

Using the free CLEAR mobile app and Health Pass feature, travelers can now directly add their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 vaccination card to their Health Pass. Once enrolled, travelers simply take a photo of their CDC card and upload their vaccination information. Additionally, travelers can also securely link to their digital proof of vaccination through CLEAR's network of hundreds of vaccine providers and national pharmacies, including Walmart, Atlantic Health System and the State of California.

"We are happy to announce another expansion to CLEAR's partnership with the State of Hawaii. Adding a CDC card upload to the Safe Travels program means even more Americans can travel safely and securely to the Aloha State," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of CLEAR.

Once the Health Pass is created, travelers will then go to the Hawaii Safe Travels website to apply for quarantine exemption by linking to their CLEAR Health Pass. Upon arrival, travelers using CLEAR's Health Pass for proof of vaccination and who receive a wristband can bypass screening and head directly to the exit with no further processing.

In February, CLEAR initially partnered with the State of Hawaii on a pilot program featuring Health Pass on select direct flights between LAX and Honolulu on United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Earlier this month, Hawaii and CLEAR partnered to expand the use of Health Pass for COVID-19 test screening and vaccine verification of all Hawaii-bound travelers through the Hawaii Safe Travels program.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 5.6 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

Media Contact :
CLEAR
Ken Lisaius, VP Public Affairs & Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY45961&sd=2021-07-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-of-hawaii-and-clear-expand-safe-travels-health-pass-partnership-to-cover-all-vaccinated-travelers-301335558.html

SOURCE CLEAR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY45961&Transmission_Id=202107160830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY45961&DateId=20210716
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment