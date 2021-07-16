State Of Hawaii And CLEAR Expand Safe Travels Health Pass Partnership to Cover All Vaccinated Travelers

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the State of Hawaii and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) announced that they have expanded their Health Pass partnership to include "CDC card upload" for proof of vaccination through the Hawaii Safe Travels program. With this latest announcement, CLEAR's Health Pass can now be used by all fully vaccinated adults in the United States traveling on any airline from any mainland airport to Hawaii. This is the third expansion of the State of Hawaii's partnership with CLEAR and its Health Pass technology - continuing to make it safer and easier to travel to Hawaii without being subjected to a 10-day quarantine.

Using the free CLEAR mobile app and Health Pass feature, travelers can now directly add their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 vaccination card to their Health Pass. Once enrolled, travelers simply take a photo of their CDC card and upload their vaccination information. Additionally, travelers can also securely link to their digital proof of vaccination through CLEAR's network of hundreds of vaccine providers and national pharmacies, including Walmart, Atlantic Health System and the State of California.

"We are happy to announce another expansion to CLEAR's partnership with the State of Hawaii. Adding a CDC card upload to the Safe Travels program means even more Americans can travel safely and securely to the Aloha State," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of CLEAR.

Once the Health Pass is created, travelers will then go to the Hawaii Safe Travels website to apply for quarantine exemption by linking to their CLEAR Health Pass. Upon arrival, travelers using CLEAR's Health Pass for proof of vaccination and who receive a wristband can bypass screening and head directly to the exit with no further processing.

In February, CLEAR initially partnered with the State of Hawaii on a pilot program featuring Health Pass on select direct flights between LAX and Honolulu on United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Earlier this month , Hawaii and CLEAR partnered to expand the use of Health Pass for COVID-19 test screening and vaccine verification of all Hawaii-bound travelers through the Hawaii Safe Travels program.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 5.6 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

Media Contact :

CLEAR

Ken Lisaius, VP Public Affairs & Communications

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-of-hawaii-and-clear-expand-safe-travels-health-pass-partnership-to-cover-all-vaccinated-travelers-301335558.html

SOURCE CLEAR