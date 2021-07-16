Fortune Names Horizon Therapeutics One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fortune Names Horizon Therapeutics One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to the 2021+Fortune+Best+Workplaces+for+Millennials%26trade%3B+list for the second consecutive year. Horizon ranked 16th out of 100 large companies.

“We are proud that Fortune has recognized our millennial colleagues who now make up 35% of our workforce and contribute daily to the success of our company,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “At Horizon, we go to great lengths to ensure we are exceeding expectations for our millennial employees, offering comprehensive benefit packages that support mental health and work/life balance while providing extensive opportunities for community involvement and career development.”

In addition to Horizon’s best-in-class health, dental and vision insurance, the company provides additional benefits focused on employee well-being, including programs such as [email protected] where employees receive free access to subsidized backup care days for both children and adults, as well as senior care planning. Additionally, employees have access to pet protection insurance and legal insurance, which covers a wide range of attorney expenses, including home buying or selling, estate planning, adoption assistance. Horizon also provides free all-access memberships to the mindfulness and meditation app, Headspace.

To determine The Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials list, Great Place to Work conducted an anonymous survey of nearly 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work- Certified™ organizations replying to questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. A portion of the evaluation was based on what millennials say about how their company works to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age and disability status to promote an inclusive community no matter who they are or what they do.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work- Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210716005212r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005212/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment