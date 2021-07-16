Fortune Names Horizon Therapeutics One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to the 2021+Fortune+Best+Workplaces+for+Millennials%26trade%3B+list for the second consecutive year. Horizon ranked 16th out of 100 large companies.

“We are proud that Fortune has recognized our millennial colleagues who now make up 35% of our workforce and contribute daily to the success of our company,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “At Horizon, we go to great lengths to ensure we are exceeding expectations for our millennial employees, offering comprehensive benefit packages that support mental health and work/life balance while providing extensive opportunities for community involvement and career development.”

In addition to Horizon’s best-in-class health, dental and vision insurance, the company provides additional benefits focused on employee well-being, including programs such as [email protected] where employees receive free access to subsidized backup care days for both children and adults, as well as senior care planning. Additionally, employees have access to pet protection insurance and legal insurance, which covers a wide range of attorney expenses, including home buying or selling, estate planning, adoption assistance. Horizon also provides free all-access memberships to the mindfulness and meditation app, Headspace.

To determine The Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials list, Great Place to Work conducted an anonymous survey of nearly 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work- Certified™ organizations replying to questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. A portion of the evaluation was based on what millennials say about how their company works to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age and disability status to promote an inclusive community no matter who they are or what they do.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work- Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005212/en/