Newmont Corp: A Solid Player With Long-Term Growth Prospects

The combination of the economic stimulus packages implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, strong economic recovery on the rollout of vaccinations and continued near-zero interest rates have created a prime environment for higher inflation. Central banks are not yet willing to increase interest rates due to the record number of "zombie companies," i.e. companies that are unable to continue functioning without taking on increasing levels of debt. This situation has become unmanageable to the point where too many companies would go bankrupt all at once if interest rates were tightened.

In essence, the Federal Reserve has backed itself into a corner where it can only allow the situation to get worse. Thus, for now, it sees high inflation as a necessary evil. It also appears to expect the economic situation to worsen again, as it keeps insisting that inflation pressures are transitory. These circumstances could trigger higher volatility, but investors can find solid protection in the form of safe haven assets such as gold.

The price per ounce of gold, negotiated through gold futures with expiration dates in August of 2021, are expected to record a major uptrend within 12 months. Year to date, gold is down 4% to $1,830 per troy ounce, but analysts project that the yellow metal will trade at $2,020 an ounce before July 2022, reflecting a 10.3% increase from current levels.

Looking for an investment opportunity in the gold mining industry is one way to benefit from rising gold prices. Newmont Corp ( NEM, Financial) is a gem in the industry. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Newmont has several qualities that only a few other companies could match. The company also mines for silver, copper, lead and zinc, providing some diversification.

The investment risk for Newmont, which is defined based on factors such as the locations of mineral activities and the way the business is managed, is in the low to modest range. An impressive 70% of its total production of attributable ounces of gold equivalent is in countries that have favorable legislation for mining and exploration activities. Newmont's operations also implement more safety measures than most competitors, resulting in fewer injuries and fatalities in its mines and thus fewer interruptions to mining activities.

For the next five years, Newmont plans to deliver an increasing volume of gold ounces at gradually lower costs. This will be a great source for the generation of a strong cash flow. From its proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces located across the Americas, Ghana and Australia, Newmont will mine 7.8 million ounces of attributable gold equivalent in 2021 and in 2022, then 8 million ounces in 2023 and another 8.3 million in 2024 and in 2025. The all-in-sustaining cost is expected to downtrend from $970 in 2021 to $850 in 2024 and 2025.

According to the company's forecasts, investors can expect solid financial performance over the next five years with Ebitda fluctuating between $6 billion and $6.5 billion and operating cash flow yielding approximately $5 billion annually. These are important figures for the company as it will be able to continue working on the most promising growth prospects. Total expenditures for exploration activities and development of mining assets will be around $1.3 billion per year over the next three years and decline to $250 million per year between 2024 and 2025.

Newmont has a strong balance sheet and can easily sustain its payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share for a forward dividend yield of 3.46%. On Thursday, the share price closed at $63.50, determining a market capitalization of $50.87 billion.

The 52-week range is $54.18 to $75.31, the enterprise-value-to-Ebita ratio is 9.26 versus the industry median of 11.1 and the price-tangible book ratio is 2.5 versus the industry median of 2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average is $66.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is $63.37.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.