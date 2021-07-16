Nordea Investment Management Ab Buys Mondelez International Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: EAT, FOLD, XPEV, VERI, QURE, TDC, RCKT, RDFN, PSNL, DNOW, HR, GTHX, EXPI, FANG, AMRS, U, BSY, UMH, TBIO, AAN, SAM, TME, SSP, CZR, CLVT, PETQ, DAR, PRGO, PLTR, AHCO, KOS, FUTU, DEA, DEI, 4LRA, IVR, IQ, IRBT, BEKE, OSUR, LILA, LGF.A, LYFT, MGNI, MAX, MEI, MODV,
- Added Positions: MDLZ, CTSH, SWK, MRK, NKE, ECL, BMY, CI, FISV, JCOM, DIS, MCK, AAPL, AKAM, AMZN, NEE, QCOM, AES, KMB, MSFT, AXP, DE, WY, CTAS, EIX, MKC, PAYC, TJX, VRSK, AIG, AZPN, BIDU, CAG, DD, JNJ, KC, MNST, NOW, ABBV, AAP, ALGN, ANSS, ADSK, C, CGNX, CL, ETR, GFL, IFF, MELI, MU, PYPL, PG, DGX, SNOW, SYK, UPS, VMW, WAT, ALL, AMT, ALV, CARR, CAT, CCI, HE, JKHY, IEX, LIN, MAR, MIDD, OHI, OC, PNR, ROKU, ROP, SPGI, SWKS, SBUX, TXN, V, WPC, ZBRA, ZTS, ACAD, ATVI, BABA, ALLE, GOOGL, AVTR, GTLS, DHR, DOW, EMR, FDX, GPN, LOPE, ILMN, KEY, MA, MPW, NBIX, NIO, ON, PLMR, CRM, SXT, TER, USFD, MMM, ABT, AMD, AFL, ARWR, BR, CHRW, CABO, CFG, KO, CPRT, CSX, DRI, DDOG, XRAY, DOCU, DT, ETSY, ES, FAST, FRC, FBHS, GIS, HCA, HXL, HLT, HOLX, HLI, HUBS, HBAN, IQV, JNPR, KNX, LEN, LFUS, MAXR, MTD, MS, MOS, NFLX, NUE, NXPI, OII, PCAR, PGR, PRU, PTC, PEG, RHI, SLB, SRE, SHW, SBGI, SNAP, SNA, NOVA, SNPS, TSM, TTD, RIG, TSN, OLED, VRTX, WSO, W, WRK, WDAY, XEL, YNDX, ZM, FLWS, TWOU, ACHC, XLRN, ACIW, AYI, WMS, A, AGNC, ALEX, ARE, Y, ALLO, MDRX, ALLY, MO, AEE, AEP, AFG, COLD, AMN, AMPH, ANGO, APO, ARCB, ACGL, AROC, ASGN, ASTE, HOME, ATKR, AAWW, TEAM, ATO, AVB, AVY, BCPC, BANR, BAX, BECN, BDX, BJ, BKI, BL, BX, BCC, BKNG, BOOT, BWA, BSX, BOX, BDN, BSIG, BRO, BC, BLDR, BURL, CADE, CWH, CDNA, CARG, CARS, CVNA, CASY, CTLT, CATY, CBOE, CDW, CNP, CENTA, CERN, CF, CHGG, CHE, LNG, CVX, CLDR, NET, CCEP, CHRS, CXP, FIX, CMC, CNDT, COR, CSOD, OFC, CTVA, COST, COUP, CUZ, CR, BAP, CRWD, CMI, CUBI, CONE, DELL, DVN, DLR, DIN, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, DOV, DBX, DTE, DXC, EW, LOCO, ELAN, EME, EBS, EHC, ENPH, ENTG, ENV, EFX, ERIE, ESNT, ESS, EVR, EVTC, EVH, EXEL, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FDS, FNF, FEYE, FAF, FCF, FFBC, FHN, FRME, FSLR, FE, FIVE, FVRR, FLT, FRTA, FELE, FTDR, FCN, FUL, FULT, GRMN, IT, GNRC, THRM, GPC, ROCK, GDDY, GOGO, GPK, GWB, GEF, HAE, HAL, HWC, HBI, THG, HDB, HEI, HEI.A, HRI, HPE, HIW, HI, HRC, HTH, HNI, HRL, HPP, HUM, HUN, IBN, IDA, ILPT, IR, INOV, NSIT, NSP, IART, ISRG, ISBC, IRM, ITT, JBL, JACK, JHG, JELD, KBH, KDP, KRC, KKR, KLAC, KRA, LB, LZB, LW, LCII, LC, LII, LSI, LGND, LECO, LPLA, LTC, LULU, LITE, MTB, MHO, MBUU, MKL, MRVL, MTCH, MMS, MXL, MGRC, MDU, MED, MD, MEDP, MTG, MFGP, MCHP, MAA, MLHR, MIME, MRNA, TAP, MORN, MSCI, MWA, MYGN, NFG, NHI, NATI, NTUS, NEO, NTAP, NXST, NEP, NVCR, NUS, OXY, ONB, ORI, OMCL, OMC, OGS, ONTO, OPK, OSK, OSIS, OTIS, PKG, PZZA, PGRE, PATK, PDCO, PRFT, PDM, PDD, PIPR, PLNT, PLUG, PII, POOL, BPOP, PRAA, PINC, PBH, PSMT, PRIM, PHM, QRVO, QLYS, RCM, RDN, RPD, RLGY, O, RBC, RS, REGI, RGEN, ROK, ROG, ROL, RPM, R, SBRA, SGMO, SCHN, SGEN, SEE, SEIC, SMTC, ST, SHOP, SSTK, SLGN, SMPL, SITE, SPOT, SFM, SQ, SSNC, STAG, SCS, SCL, STL, STRA, RUN, SIVB, SNV, TMHC, TGNA, TDY, TPX, TENB, TEX, TMX, TPL, TXRH, TVTY, TSCO, TW, TT, TNET, TSE, TRUP, TTMI, TWLO, UBER, UFPI, RARE, USNA, VVV, VECO, VEEV, VRSN, VERX, VIAV, VICI, VIPS, VNT, WAB, WTS, WEC, WERN, WCC, JW.A, WSM, WGO, WIT, WIX, WWD, WK, INT, WSFS, WH, XLNX, XP, ZLAB, Z, ZION, ZS, ZUMZ, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, AMGN, CSCO, LLY, TGT, MDT, WBA, BXP, SPG, TMO, EBAY, NEM, AWK, ADP, IBM, SIRI, EXC, KSU, LRCX, CNXC, UHS, GS, MCD, ADBE, CDNS, CNC, G, STT, WMT, AGCO, INTU, OKTA, PH, PINS, SNX, T, BIIB, CMCSA, JPM, LKQ, PPG, TRU, WM, WBT, ANTM, ATH, TECH, BFAM, CRL, CSGP, DVA, DG, FTNT, HD, JCI, MXIM, NVAX, PAYX, TRMB, VZ, WLTW, ADM, ANET, CE, CTXS, CSAN, DHI, FB, GMED, HSIC, IDXX, INFY, INTC, JAZZ, JLL, KR, EL, MTZ, MET, MCO, NDAQ, TROW, RF, SO, UNH, VFC, WFC, JOBS, AMG, APD, ALRM, ALXN, ADS, LNT, AMCR, ABC, APH, ADI, NLY, AON, APTV, ATHM, AXS, BKR, BLL, BK, WRB, BRK.B, BIO, BLK, BF.B, BG, CPB, COF, CPRI, CAH, KMX, CCL, CBRE, CHTR, CHKP, CMG, CHD, CINF, CME, CMS, SBS, COP, ED, STZ, COO, GLW, DAL, DXCM, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, D, DOYU, DUK, DRE, ETN, EOG, EQIX, ELS, EQR, RE, EVRG, XOM, FIS, FITB, FMC, FL, F, FTV, FOXA, FOX, BEN, FCX, AJG, GM, GL, GT, GWW, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HES, HST, HWM, HUBB, HUYA, INFO, ITW, INCY, ICE, IP, IPG, IPGP, JD, YY, K, KMI, KHC, LVS, LNC, LYV, LUMN, LYB, MKTX, MLM, MGM, MHK, MPWR, MSI, EDU, NWL, NWSA, NICE, NI, NDSN, NSC, NTRS, NRG, NVR, OSH, ODFL, OKE, PKI, PCG, PNW, PXD, PNC, PPL, PGNY, PLD, PSA, PVH, RJF, REG, RBA, RCL, SBAC, SCHW, SE, SKM, AOS, SJM, LUV, SWCH, SYY, TTWO, TDOC, TFX, TMUS, TRV, TFC, TWTR, TYL, UDR, UGI, ULTA, USB, VLO, VTR, VIAC, VTRS, VST, VNO, VOYA, WELL, WST, WDC, WU, WHR, WMB, WYNN, XYL, ZG,
- Sold Out: AXTA, SBNY, STX, ICLR, LSCC, AEL, EPRT, JBGS, NEWR, COMM, PFPT, EHTH, SYKE, SJI, SCI, FDP, CLGX, EXPO, ECPG, CCOI, COHR, IAC, SRPT, AME, COG, CWST, FIVN, NWS, OGE, AMBA, GNMK, VAR, IONS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,079,192 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,471,449 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 9,590,792 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 620,908 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 382,807 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 418,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NOW Inc (DNOW)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 707,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 94,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 153,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: uniQure NV (QURE)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 751,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 119.46%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,566,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 1963.74%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $206.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 960,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 212.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,972,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Nike Inc by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,428,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $214.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,543,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,509,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18.Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 35.05%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 7,924,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 27.48%. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $246.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 2,601,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 53.94%. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 654,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)
Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 28.42%. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 1,731,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 98.31%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 38,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 92.16%. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 96,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.
