Nordea Investment Management Ab Buys Mondelez International Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nordea Investment Management Ab Buys Mondelez International Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Nordea Investment Management Ab (Current Portfolio) buys Mondelez International Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Nike Inc, Ecolab Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Target Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nordea Investment Management Ab. As of 2021Q2, Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 981 stocks with a total value of $74.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nordea+investment+management+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,079,192 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,471,449 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 9,590,792 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 620,908 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 382,807 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 418,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NOW Inc (DNOW)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 707,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 94,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 153,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: uniQure NV (QURE)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 751,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 119.46%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,566,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 1963.74%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $206.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 960,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 212.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,972,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Nike Inc by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,428,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $214.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,543,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,509,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.

Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 35.05%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 7,924,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 27.48%. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $246.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 2,601,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 53.94%. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 654,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 28.42%. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 1,731,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 98.31%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 38,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 92.16%. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 96,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB. Also check out:

1. NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider