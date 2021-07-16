Nordea Investment Management Ab Buys Mondelez International Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mondelez International Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Nike Inc, Ecolab Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Target Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nordea Investment Management Ab. As of 2021Q2, Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 981 stocks with a total value of $74.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,079,192 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,471,449 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 9,590,792 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 620,908 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 382,807 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 418,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 707,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 94,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 153,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 751,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 119.46%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,566,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 1963.74%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $206.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 960,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 212.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,972,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Nike Inc by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,428,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $214.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,543,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,509,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 35.05%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 7,924,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 27.48%. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $246.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 2,601,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 53.94%. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 654,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 28.42%. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 1,731,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 98.31%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 38,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nordea Investment Management Ab reduced to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 92.16%. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Nordea Investment Management Ab still held 96,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.