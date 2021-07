Cerner to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results July 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation ( CERN) today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens Friday, July 30. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. CT that can be accessed via dial-in or webcast. On the call, Cerner will discuss its results and outlook and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments and other material and forward-looking information about business and financial matters.



The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. The company recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration. An audio webcast will be available live and archived on Cerner’s website in the Investor Relations section.

