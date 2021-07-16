Ligand to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 29, 2021

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, July 29, 2021 and will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Speakers on the call will include Ligand’s CEO John Higgins, President and COO Matt Foehr and Executive Vice President and CFO Matt Korenberg.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What: Ligand conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and provide general business updates Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Conference Call: Dial (833) 540-1167 within the U.S. Dial (929) 517-0358 outside the U.S. Conference ID is 5089624 Webcast: Live and replay webcast of the call are available here.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Ligand’s business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Ligand’s goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Ligand’s business model is based on doing what Ligand does best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. Ligand partners with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory affairs and commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand’s OmniAb® technology platform is a patent-protected technology stack used in the discovery of fully human mono- and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. The Captisol® platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand’s Pelican Expression Technology™ is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable approach to recombinant protein production, and is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production that cannot be made by traditional systems. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Janssen, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, GSK and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

