CSX Named to Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT List

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Is the Only Railroad Ranked Among the Top 100 Work Environments for IT Professionals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) has been named to IDG’s 2021 Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT list.

The newly released report lists the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. CSX is the only railroad and one of only four transportation and logistics businesses ranked among large companies on the annual listing.

“This recognition reflects CSX’s strategic focus on harnessing technology to drive advances in safety, service and customer supply chains, as well as our employees’ appreciation of the career opportunities we provide,” said Kathleen Brandt, CSX senior vice president and chief information officer. “The talent, pride and enthusiasm of our technology team are the primary reasons we earned the ‘Best Places’ recognition.”

Diana Sorfleet, CSX executive vice president and chief administrative officer said, “Our technology employees work closely with all departments, engaging directly with teams across the states to deliver innovative customer solutions and find the best resolutions to real-world challenges. Our corporate culture is transforming the image of a modern railroad, and our technology professionals are at the forefront.”

The Insider Pro and Computerworld list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

“Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments — while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

For additional details on the Best Places to Work in IT list, visit Best Places to Work in IT 2021 | InsiderPro (idginsiderpro.com).

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available www.idg.com.

Contact:
Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

