PulteGroup Named a Best Workplace for Millennials

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today its recognition as one of the 2021+Best+Workplaces+for+Millennials%26trade%3B by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. This is the company’s first time being named to this impressive list, ranking #54.

“It is an honor to be named among the Best Workplaces for Millennials, as millennials account for forty percent of our employees,” said PulteGroup Senior Vice President of Human Resources Michelle Hairston. “PulteGroup continuously strives to create a strong culture where all of our employees are inspired with meaningful work and are supported with opportunities to grow, at a company that brings them pride.”

The 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Within PulteGroup’s survey results, 94% of the company’s employees said PulteGroup is a great place to work. This number is 35% higher than the average U.S. company.

This recognition joins PulteGroup’s other recent Fortune magazine designations, including 100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For%26reg%3B (ranked #75 in 2021) and Best+Workplaces+for+Women (ranked #68 in 2020).

“The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ treat their employees like people, not just employees,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”

To learn more about PulteGroup’s culture and values, visit www.pultegroupcares.com. To view PulteGroup’s company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greatplacetowork.com%2Fcertified-company%2F1274415.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup’s brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: %40PulteGroupNews.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great+Place+to+Work+Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey. Read+the+full+methodology. To get on this list next year, start+here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

