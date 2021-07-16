New To The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 6 Interviews For This Weeks' 199th TV Broadcast, Sunday, July 18, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces its TV airing of this weeks’, Sunday, July 18, 2021, broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour show, 10-11AM ET.



New to The Street’s 199th production of its TV show features 6 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Rritual Superfoods, Inc. ( RRSFF, Financial) interview with David Kerbel, CEO

2). AzurRx BioPharma , Inc.’s ( AZRX, Financial) interview with James Sapirstein, Chairman & CEO

3). Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. ’s (OTCPink:GTVH) interview with Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO

4). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

5). Black Bird Biontech, Inc.’s (OTCPink:BBBT) interview with Fabian G. Deneault, President

6). Winners Inc.’s (OTCPink:WNRS) interview with Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO

During the show, watch for the special segment, featuring Mr. Alain Ghaia, internet privacy expert, talking about Sekur® , (a division of GlobeXData); interview with Anna Berry.

This week welcomes, on New to The Street TV, David Kerbel, CEO of Rritual Superfoods, Inc. ( RRSFF), who provides views with information about the Company’s superfoods and their unique health benefits. He introduces to the audience his wellness brands, Lion's Mane Focus, Reishi Relax, and Chaga Immune .

Mr. James Spairstein, Chairman & CEO of AzuRx BioPharma ( AZRX, Financial), back again on the show, talking about AZRX’s biopharmaceutical products and therapies. He gives an updated and comprehensive overview in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. And, he provides an update on AZRX’s FDA Phase 2 clinical trials on its lead therapeutic candidate, MS1819 - a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.

New To The Street provides Mr. Steffan Delsgaard, CEO at Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. , (OTCPink:GTVH) the opportunity to talk to viewers about their Company’s operational fundamentals and its successful divisions in health care products / service, nutritional / homeopathic products, California wines, agricultural technologies, and entertainment. Further, Steffan provides viewers with GTVH’s business model and why they continue to find successes.

New to the Street TV welcomes Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President at Black Bird Biontech, Inc. Mr. Deneault provides in-depth discussion to the televised audience about their Company’s products, MiteXstream , an EPA-registered plant-based non-poisonous biopesticide, Grizzly Creek Naturals , a CBD-infused personal care products, and Black Bird American Hemp’s growing facility in Montana. The viewers will get a complete understanding of BBBT’s integrated business model and how each of the Company’s divisions operate in the growing demand CBD market.

Appearing again on New to The Street TV, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Alian Ghiai, give pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sek u r® . He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

Back again on New to The Street TV, Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc.’s (OTCPINK:WNRS) subsidiary, VegasWINNERS, Inc. Wayne gives an updated talk to the viewers about sports betting and gives betting advice. He further shares information and content from VegasWINNER, Inc.’s new launched show, KRUSH House .

A whole segment with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alan Ghiai gives New to The Street’s TV host, Ann Berry, specifics about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd) , providing a detail interview about how Sekur® encrypts all of their subscribers communication, does not collect or sell data and how Sekur utilizes Swiss Privacy Laws.

ABOUT Rritual Superfoods, Inc.

Rritual Superfoods, Inc. ( RRSFF, Financial) is a plant-based consumer wellness brand based out of Vancouver, B.C., dedicated to creating simple, pure, yet effective plant-based health products that are mindfully designed to also facilitate the practice of daily self-care, so that the health of the whole body, mind & spirit is supported. Backed by a leading team of scientists, doctors, nutritionists, and experts across the wellness space, Rritual has entered the market with their flagship collection of certified organic Mushroom and Adaptogen Elixir Mix powders, offering products in the top three need-state health categories: Lion's Mane Focus, Reishi Relax, and Chaga Immune - https://rritual.com/

About AzurRx BioPharma ( AZRX, Financial):

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. ( AZRX, Financial) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI clinical programs. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials. AzurRx is launching two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections – https://azurrx.com .

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink:GTVH):

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink:GTVH) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business in - https://goldentriangleinc.com/ .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur Send email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPink:BBBT):

Black Bird Biotech, Inc. is positioned to exploit market segments with its powerful, re-imagined EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM. MiteXstream eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews, an increasing issue for indoor growers. MiteXstream is a pesticide, but it is not a poison, it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstream Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual pesticide violations, including state cannabis testing. MiteXstream is the foundational element of BBBT that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional poisonous pesticides - https://blackbirdbiotech.com/ .

About WINNERS, INC. (OTCPINK:WNRS):



Winners, Inc. (OTCPINK: WNRS) through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc .

