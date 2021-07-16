Pacsun Launches New Merch from Guest Artistic Director, A$AP Rocky

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun is thrilled to announce all-new merchandise by recently announced Guest Artistic Director, A$AP Rocky. Launching first under the critically acclaimed performer and fashion icon's A$AP Worldwide will be a capsule collection with footwear and apparel brand Vans and a capsule collection from American sports heritage brand Russell Athletic. The collections come as a result of Rocky's desire to partner with a classic footwear brand and an apparel brand that is known for premium fleece, with a goal of working with both brands to curate head-to-toe looks.

"This partnership is special to me because it's a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds. Together with Pacsun, we will be releasing several limited edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time," said Rocky.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Rocky in this new role, he is the perfect combination of high fashion and streetwear appeal," said Alfred Chang, Co-CEO of Pacsun. "Rocky's energy and outlook on culture really translates in his designs, and we're looking forward to our customers embracing it as much as we do and sharing the unique product offerings and collaborations that they're always looking for."

The Pacsun and A$AP capsule collection with Vans will include two new iterations of the Old Skool silhouette, consisting of black canvas and white leather colorways and materials with the addition of flame decorations on the side.

The Russell Athletic x A$AP Worldwide capsule truly speaks to the brand's heritage and consists of four classic styles that it's known for: t-shirts, shorts, pullover hoodies and sweatpants. The collection's color palette includes black, white, rust, bright blue and green while featuring a unique contrast stitch detail that allows the collection to stand out. The fleece pieces, featuring premium cotton jersey fleece, will feature a new, all over skull print that captures the spirit of the collaboration.

The launch of the product offering is celebrated with an exclusive short film directed by Aisultan Seitov and Rocky that was created by his love for the comedy films 'Richie Rich' and 'Blank Check' that both debut in 1994. The film will feature a new unreleased song from Rocky. Similar to the one featured in 'Richie Rich', scenes were shot outside with talent AWGE artist Smooky Margielaa. For this project, Rocky incorporated a young cast to tell the story of kids celebrating life through skateboarding, and their eccentric youth was captured at a larger than life mansion. Scenes from the short film feature a customized flame truck with oversized Pacsun boxes being delivered to create excitement. The short film was shot in Beverly Hills and will be released today, July 16th via Pacsun's social channels, highlighting these collaborations.

In addition to originating the partnerships with both brands and creating designs, Rocky will oversee the brand campaign, in-store activations and a viral campaign to support the launch that includes wheatpasting and billboards. This consumer amplification will be in support of the launches in the Pacsun DTLA and Soho flagships. Collections will be available at Pacsun.com and over 200 stores nationwide on today, July 16th, with the Vans collection in sizes 4 - 13, ranging from $100-$130, and the Russell Athletic collection in unisex sizes XS-XL, ranging from $40-$90.

