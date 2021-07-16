Logo
PolarityTE Issues Statement About Potential Ticker Symbol Confusion

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) is issuing the following statement:

Based on investor inquiries, it has been brought to the attention of PolarityTE that there may be confusion amongst the investment community related to PolarityTE’s stock and Peet DeFi, which is a crypto currency asset, and the Company is concerned that such confusion may have affected trading in PolarityTE stock. This press release serves to inform investors that PolarityTE, traded on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “PTE,” and Peet DeFi, often referred to on social media platforms and elsewhere as “PTE coins,” are completely unrelated. The Company is communicating with social media platforms in an effort to mitigate such confusion moving forward.

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic, and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative methods are intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. PolarityTE’s products, including SkinTE, are in the development stage, and are not approved or available for clinical use. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift®.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, future clinical studies, and FDA regulatory matters, which cannot be predicted, and the risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, SKINTE, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF and WELCOME TO THE SHIFT are registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005343/en/

