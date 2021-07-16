AIkido Pharma Issues Update on Antiviral Platform with the University of Maryland

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today provided an update to the progress of its antiviral platform with the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The Company stated:

The goal for the project is the identification and optimization of anti-viral compounds that inhibit viral replication by targeting a protein complex that degrades RNA at the cellular level. Scientists have identified proteins that are required for viral replication in these viruses. Computers were also used to aid the drug design approach by identifying compounds that are predicted to block viral replication. From this work, scientists have identified 4 lead compounds that block Influenza, Coronavirus (CoV-2), and Ebolavirus replication.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido Pharma stated, "Moving forward, the upcoming phase is to optimize the best of these compounds to make them even better. At the same time, the scientists will take the compounds and measure how well they are bioavailable in the lungs when given either as an injection or as an oral dosing. Ultimately the goal is to have compounds that demonstrate strong antiviral activity against Influenza virus, SARS-CoV-2, and Ebolavirus. These illnesses have significant unmet medical needs as demonstrated by their continued resurgence and represent tremendous market opportunities."

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

