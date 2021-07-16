Regent Investment Management LLC Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Square Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, AT&T Inc, Churchill Downs Inc

- New Purchases: 4LRA, DGRO, IVV, AY, NRG, EAT, LYB, FCX, NFLX, PSTX, TRUP, EQIX, MAA, NVDA, OTIS,
- Added Positions: SQ, RTX, CMCSA, VALE, NEP, WMB, KMB, DIS, FL, C, VTRS, PYPL, PEP, GLOP, MU, PM, MRK, MO, PRU, HPQ, BMY, TTWO, UL, VZ, Z, AMZA, SCHE, MDLZ, PFE, NEE, FISV, HUM, VWO, AEP, CAH, CVX, ENB, GS, KGC, LLY, LTHM, LOW, MMM, SCHX, PANW,
- Reduced Positions: BF.B, T, AAPL, CSCO, USA, BABA, HZNP, LMRK, JPM, LITE, MS, JNJ, FB, GOOGL, VRSN, MSFT, BRK.B, PG, DEO, BAC, SPGI, VFC, ABC, GIS, ALB, ORCL, MCD, ABBV, MET, UPS, TRV, TMO, NSC, KO, PSX, PPL, WBA, TSLA, TSM, MTCH, AMGN, BDX, BX, CI, DHR, ITW, INTC, KMI, MA, MXIM, BIDU, SCHG, QUAL, MTUM, WY, WDC, ADBE, AIG, NLY, USB, ON, KHC, CIEN, STAG, COP, RIO, FLEX, GILD,
- Sold Out: IAC, CHDN, STX, NNN, AQN, BUD, MCO, REG, HUN, BGCP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,558 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,223 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,628 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,647 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,997 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.208100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $435.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)
Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 211.77%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $236.878700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 161.11%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.140400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 55.48%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 41,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)
Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP by 57.19%. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 16,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 28.96%. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $81.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 5,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
