Regent Investment Management LLC Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Square Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, AT&T Inc, Churchill Downs Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Regent Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Square Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, AT&T Inc, Churchill Downs Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, National Retail Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regent Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Regent Investment Management LLC owns 208 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regent Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regent+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Regent Investment Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,558 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,223 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,628 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,647 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,997 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.208100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $435.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 211.77%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $236.878700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 161.11%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.140400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 55.48%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 41,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP by 57.19%. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 16,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 28.96%. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $81.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 5,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



