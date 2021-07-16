Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Lowe's Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: VZ, LOW, PGX,

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Lowe's Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells AT&T Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/butensky+%26+cohen+financial+security%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 202,467 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,610 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,813 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 49,053 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 19,602 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 51,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $197.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 12,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.268700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 89,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.