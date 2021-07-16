Stewardship Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, The Hershey Co

New Purchases: ESGV, TIP, JPST, HYG, XSOE, EAGG, ESML, NUSC, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, The Hershey Co, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewardship Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stewardship Advisors, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,903 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 280,637 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 435,654 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 432,557 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.16% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 470,960 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.52%

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 92,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 55,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.712600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 138,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 76,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 139,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.587500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 53,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 179.10%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 81,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 513.16%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $118.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 55,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.16%. The sale prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.54%. Stewardship Advisors, LLC still held 432,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.52%. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.765800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.21%. Stewardship Advisors, LLC still held 470,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.