Stewardship Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, The Hershey Co

- New Purchases: ESGV, TIP, JPST, HYG, XSOE, EAGG, ESML, NUSC, SPY,
- Added Positions: SPHB, JKH, SCHD, ARKK, QQQ, EMQQ, ICVT,
- Reduced Positions: SPAB, GOVT, SPTM, IQLT, FULT, DGRO, XMMO, VWO,
- Sold Out: HSY, VZ, EEM,
For the details of Stewardship Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stewardship+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stewardship Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,903 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 280,637 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 435,654 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 432,557 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.16%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 470,960 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.52%
Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 92,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 55,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.712600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 138,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 76,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 139,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.587500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 53,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 179.10%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 81,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 513.16%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $118.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 55,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.16%. The sale prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.54%. Stewardship Advisors, LLC still held 432,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.52%. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.765800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.21%. Stewardship Advisors, LLC still held 470,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stewardship Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Stewardship Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stewardship Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stewardship Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stewardship Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment